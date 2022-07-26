Is Trending Stock HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) a Buy Now?

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Shares of this company have returned -9.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. The Zacks Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, to which HighPeak Energy, Inc. belongs, has gained 3.9% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

Although media reports or rumors about a significant change in a company's business prospects usually cause its stock to trend and lead to an immediate price change, there are always certain fundamental factors that ultimately drive the buy-and-hold decision.

Earnings Estimate Revisions

Here at Zacks, we prioritize appraising the change in the projection of a company's future earnings over anything else. That's because we believe the present value of its future stream of earnings is what determines the fair value for its stock.

We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if earnings estimates go up for a company, the fair value for its stock goes up. A higher fair value than the current market price drives investors' interest in buying the stock, leading to its price moving higher. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For the current quarter, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is expected to post earnings of $0.97 per share, indicating a change of +1,516.7% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

The consensus earnings estimate of $4.89 for the current fiscal year indicates a year-over-year change of +640.9%. This estimate has remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $9.86 indicates a change of +101.6% from what HighPeak Energy, Inc. is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has remained unchanged.

Having a strong externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, offers a more conclusive picture of a stock's price direction in the near term, since it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Due to the size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, HighPeak Energy, Inc. is rated Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Revenue Growth Forecast

While earnings growth is arguably the most superior indicator of a company's financial health, nothing happens as such if a business isn't able to grow its revenues. After all, it's nearly impossible for a company to increase its earnings for an extended period without increasing its revenues. So, it's important to know a company's potential revenue growth.

For HighPeak Energy, Inc. the consensus sales estimate for the current quarter of $194.08 million indicates a year-over-year change of +302.1%. For the current and next fiscal years, $942.58 million and $1.79 billion estimates indicate +328.2% and +90.3% changes, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

HighPeak Energy, Inc. reported revenues of $92.23 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +258.6%. EPS of $0.32 for the same period compares with $0.05 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $124.69 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of -26.03%. The EPS surprise was -37.25%.

Over the last four quarters, the company surpassed EPS estimates just once. The company topped consensus revenue estimates two times over this period.

Valuation

Without considering a stock's valuation, no investment decision can be efficient. In predicting a stock's future price performance, it's crucial to determine whether its current price correctly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects.

Comparing the current value of a company's valuation multiples, such as its price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S), and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), to its own historical values helps ascertain whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, whereas comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of how reasonable its stock price is.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

HighPeak Energy, Inc. is graded D on this front, indicating that it is trading at a premium to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about HighPeak Energy, Inc. However, its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term.

