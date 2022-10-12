Is TreeHouse Foods (THS) Outperforming Other Consumer Staples Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. TreeHouse Foods (THS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TreeHouse Foods is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 201 different companies and currently sits at #13 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TreeHouse Foods is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for THS' full-year earnings has moved 3.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that THS has returned about 14.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Staples group have lost about 13.5% on average. As we can see, TreeHouse Foods is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Consumer Staples stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Tsingtao Brewery Co. (TSGTY). The stock has returned 5.7% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Tsingtao Brewery Co.'s current year EPS has increased 2.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, TreeHouse Foods is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 51 individual companies and currently sits at #185 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.6% this year, meaning that THS is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Tsingtao Brewery Co. falls under the Beverages - Alcohol industry. Currently, this industry has 18 stocks and is ranked #132. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -14.8%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to pay close attention to TreeHouse Foods and Tsingtao Brewery Co. as they could maintain their solid performance.





