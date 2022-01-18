Is Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Using Too Much Debt?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. As with many other companies Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

What Is Travere Therapeutics's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of September 2021 Travere Therapeutics had US$223.7m of debt, an increase on US$212.7m, over one year. However, it does have US$551.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$327.5m.

NasdaqGM:TVTX Debt to Equity History January 18th 2022

How Strong Is Travere Therapeutics' Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Travere Therapeutics had liabilities of US$113.2m due within a year, and liabilities of US$354.5m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$551.2m as well as receivables valued at US$13.8m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$97.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Travere Therapeutics has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Succinctly put, Travere Therapeutics boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Travere Therapeutics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Travere Therapeutics wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 14%, to US$221m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Travere Therapeutics?

Statistically speaking companies that lose money are riskier than those that make money. And in the last year Travere Therapeutics had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, truth be told. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of US$29m and booked a US$250m accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$327.5m. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Overall, its balance sheet doesn't seem overly risky, at the moment, but we're always cautious until we see the positive free cash flow. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Be aware that Travere Therapeutics is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

