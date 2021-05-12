Is Travelzoo's (NASDAQ:TZOO) 273% Share Price Increase Well Justified?

Unfortunately, investing is risky - companies can and do go bankrupt. But if you pick the right stock, you can make a lot more than 100%. Take, for example Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO). Its share price is already up an impressive 273% in the last twelve months. On top of that, the share price is up 31% in about a quarter. This could be related to the recent financial results, released recently - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 13% in three years.

Because Travelzoo made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year Travelzoo saw its revenue shrink by 54%. So we would not have expected the share price to rise 273%. This is a good example of how buyers can push up prices even before the fundamental metrics show much growth. It's quite likely the revenue fall was already priced in, anyway.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:TZOO Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Travelzoo will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Travelzoo shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 273% over the last year. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 17%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Travelzoo , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



