Is Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Travelzoo's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Travelzoo had US$3.16m of debt in June 2021, down from US$5.36m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$81.0m in cash, so it actually has US$77.8m net cash.

A Look At Travelzoo's Liabilities

NasdaqGS:TZOO Debt to Equity History September 28th 2021

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Travelzoo had liabilities of US$105.5m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$15.7m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$81.0m as well as receivables valued at US$9.91m due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$30.3m.

Travelzoo has a market capitalization of US$140.7m, so it could very likely raise cash to ameliorate its balance sheet, if the need arose. But it's clear that we should definitely closely examine whether it can manage its debt without dilution. While it does have liabilities worth noting, Travelzoo also has more cash than debt, so we're pretty confident it can manage its debt safely.

We also note that Travelzoo improved its EBIT from a last year's loss to a positive US$609k. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Travelzoo's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Travelzoo may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, Travelzoo actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

While Travelzoo does have more liabilities than liquid assets, it also has net cash of US$77.8m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$55m, being 9,099% of its EBIT. So we don't have any problem with Travelzoo's use of debt. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example - Travelzoo has 5 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

