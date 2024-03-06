Is Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS). TGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.71 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.51. TGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 176.19 and as low as -3,407.95, with a median of 18.43, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that TGS has a P/B ratio of 1.08. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TGS's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.74. TGS's P/B has been as high as 1.23 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 1.05, over the past year.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TGS has a P/S ratio of 1.98. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.19.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TGS has a P/CF ratio of 6. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. TGS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.93. Within the past 12 months, TGS's P/CF has been as high as 6.82 and as low as 3.17, with a median of 5.34.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Transportadora De Gas Ord B is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TGS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

