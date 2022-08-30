Is Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Transportadora De Gas Ord B (TGS). TGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

We should also highlight that TGS has a P/B ratio of 0.71. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.89. Over the past year, TGS's P/B has been as high as 0.88 and as low as 0.46, with a median of 0.68.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. TGS has a P/S ratio of 1.18. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.16.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TGS has a P/CF ratio of 2.84. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 10.21. Within the past 12 months, TGS's P/CF has been as high as 6.08 and as low as 1.85, with a median of 2.78.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Transportadora De Gas Ord B's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TGS is an impressive value stock right now.



