Is Transocean (RIG) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Transocean (RIG). RIG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value.

Investors should also recognize that RIG has a P/B ratio of 0.22. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.65. Over the past 12 months, RIG's P/B has been as high as 0.29 and as low as 0.05, with a median of 0.20.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. RIG has a P/S ratio of 0.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.93.

Finally, investors should note that RIG has a P/CF ratio of 4.02. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. RIG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.16. RIG's P/CF has been as high as 6.73 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 3.49, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Transocean's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that RIG is an impressive value stock right now.

