Is Translate Bio (TBIO) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Translate Bio (TBIO), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Translate Bio is one of 903 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #4 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TBIO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TBIO's full-year earnings has moved 23.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, TBIO has returned 115.60% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have lost about 1.76% on average. As we can see, Translate Bio is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

To break things down more, TBIO belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, a group that includes 172 individual companies and currently sits at #100 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 8.61% this year, meaning that TBIO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TBIO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

