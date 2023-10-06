Is Transdigm Group (TDG) Stock Outpacing Its Aerospace Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Aerospace stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. TransDigm Group (TDG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

TransDigm Group is a member of our Aerospace group, which includes 48 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TransDigm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG's full-year earnings has moved 8.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TDG has moved about 33.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 15.3%. As we can see, TransDigm Group is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Aerospace stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is VirTra, Inc. (VTSI). The stock has returned 12.2% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, VirTra, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, TransDigm Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 21 individual stocks and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 5.3% so far this year, meaning that TDG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, VirTra, Inc. falls under the Electronics - Military industry. Currently, this industry has 1 stocks and is ranked #6. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +12.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Aerospace stocks should continue to pay close attention to TransDigm Group and VirTra, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

