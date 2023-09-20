Is Transdigm Group (TDG) Outperforming Other Aerospace Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Aerospace stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has TransDigm Group (TDG) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Aerospace sector should help us answer this question.

TransDigm Group is one of 48 companies in the Aerospace group. The Aerospace group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TransDigm Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TDG's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TDG has moved about 38.3% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Aerospace stocks have lost an average of 10.2%. This shows that TransDigm Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Textron (TXT) is another Aerospace stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 6.8%.

In Textron's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 4.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, TransDigm Group belongs to the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 8.9% so far this year, meaning that TDG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Textron, however, belongs to the Aerospace - Defense industry. Currently, this 25-stock industry is ranked #86. The industry has moved -14% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Aerospace stocks should continue to track TransDigm Group and Textron. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

