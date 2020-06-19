Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tradeweb Markets is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #15. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW's full-year earnings has moved 2.54% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TW has returned about 37.35% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -18.71%. This shows that Tradeweb Markets is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TW belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 11.34% this year, meaning that TW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to TW as it looks to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.