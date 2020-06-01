Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Tradeweb Markets (TW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tradeweb Markets is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 886 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #12. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW's full-year earnings has moved 7.62% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, TW has returned 42.31% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 21.85% on average. This means that Tradeweb Markets is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TW is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #165 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 15.14% so far this year, so TW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Finance sector will want to keep a close eye on TW as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

