Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Tradeweb Markets (TW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TW and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Tradeweb Markets is a member of our Finance group, which includes 886 different companies and currently sits at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW's full-year earnings has moved 8.81% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, TW has returned 29.34% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Finance sector has returned an average of -29.55% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Tradeweb Markets is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TW belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, a group that includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #175 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 25.72% this year, meaning that TW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track TW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

