Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Tradeweb Markets (TW) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TW and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.

Tradeweb Markets is one of 888 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW's full-year earnings has moved 6.91% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, TW has gained about 13.31% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -27.63%. This shows that Tradeweb Markets is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TW belongs to the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #221 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 24.13% so far this year, so TW is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track TW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

