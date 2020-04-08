Is Tradeweb Markets (TW) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Tradeweb Markets (TW), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Tradeweb Markets is one of 888 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TW's full-year earnings has moved 5.85% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TW has moved about 4.10% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 28.33% on average. As we can see, Tradeweb Markets is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, TW is a member of the Financial - Investment Bank industry, which includes 20 individual companies and currently sits at #145 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 25.15% so far this year, meaning that TW is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TW will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

