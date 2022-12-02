Is TPINX a Strong Bond Fund Right Now?

Have you been searching for a Mutual Fund Bond fund? You might want to begin with Templeton Global Bond A (TPINX). The fund does not have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, though we have been able to explore other metrics like performance, volatility, and cost.

History of Fund/Manager

TPINX finds itself in the Franklin family, based out of San Mateo, CA. Since Templeton Global Bond A made its debut in September of 1986, TPINX has garnered more than $2.53 billion in assets. The fund is currently managed by Michael Hasenstab who has been in charge of the fund since December of 2001.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of -4.77%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of -7.47%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 14.91%, the standard deviation of TPINX over the past three years is 5.8%. Looking at the past 5 years, the fund's standard deviation is 6.29% compared to the category average of 13.05%. This makes the fund less volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

TPINX carries a beta of 0.41, meaning that the fund is less volatile than a broad market index of fixed income securities. With this in mind, it has a negative alpha of -5.25, which measures performance on a risk-adjusted basis.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, TPINX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 1.01% compared to the category average of 0.89%. Looking at the fund from a cost perspective, TPINX is actually more expensive than its peers.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $1,000 and that each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

For additional information on this product, or to compare it to other mutual funds in the Mutual Fund Bond, make sure to go to www.zacks.com/funds/mutual-funds for additional information. For analysis of the rest of your portfolio, make sure to visit Zacks.com for our full suite of tools which will help you investigate all of your stocks and funds in one place.

