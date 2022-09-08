Is TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is TPI Composites's Net Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that TPI Composites had debt of US$57.8m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$230.2m over a year. However, it does have US$155.0m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$97.2m. NasdaqGM:TPIC Debt to Equity History September 8th 2022

How Healthy Is TPI Composites' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, TPI Composites had liabilities of US$431.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$155.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$155.0m as well as receivables valued at US$388.5m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$43.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, TPI Composites has a market capitalization of US$712.6m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. Having said that, it's clear that we should continue to monitor its balance sheet, lest it change for the worse. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, TPI Composites boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if TPI Composites can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Over 12 months, TPI Composites made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$1.7b, which is a fall of 5.4%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is TPI Composites?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months TPI Composites lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$100m of cash and made a loss of US$174m. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of US$97.2m. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Summing up, we're a little skeptical of this one, as it seems fairly risky in the absence of free cashflow. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. These risks can be hard to spot. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for TPI Composites you should know about.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

