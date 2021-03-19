Is Toyota Motor (TM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Toyota Motor (TM), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TM and the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks group's stocks.

Toyota Motor is one of 98 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TM's full-year earnings has moved 29.28% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TM has returned about 2.03% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 0.65% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Toyota Motor is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TM belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual stocks and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.77% so far this year, so TM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TM will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

