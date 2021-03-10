Is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Toyota Motor Corporation (TM). TM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.22, which compares to its industry's average of 17.35. Over the past 52 weeks, TM's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.97 and as low as 6.89, with a median of 12.26.

Investors should also note that TM holds a PEG ratio of 0.82. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TM's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.12. Within the past year, TM's PEG has been as high as 4.69 and as low as 0.80, with a median of 1.73.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Toyota Motor Corporation's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TM looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Toyota Motor Corporation (TM): Get Free Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.