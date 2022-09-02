Is Townsquare Media (TSQ) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Townsquare Media (TSQ). TSQ is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Another notable valuation metric for TSQ is its P/B ratio of 2.50. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.34. Within the past 52 weeks, TSQ's P/B has been as high as 6.91 and as low as 2.25, with a median of 4.08.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TSQ has a P/S ratio of 0.33. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.58.

Finally, our model also underscores that TSQ has a P/CF ratio of 3.80. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. TSQ's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.89. Over the past year, TSQ's P/CF has been as high as 7.11 and as low as 1.46, with a median of 3.94.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Townsquare Media's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TSQ is an impressive value stock right now.



Townsquare Media, Inc. (TSQ): Free Stock Analysis Report



