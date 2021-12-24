Is Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Using Too Much Debt?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Tower Semiconductor Carry?

The chart below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Tower Semiconductor had US$317.7m in debt in September 2021; about the same as the year before. But on the other hand it also has US$718.0m in cash, leading to a US$400.3m net cash position.

How Strong Is Tower Semiconductor's Balance Sheet?

NasdaqGS:TSEM Debt to Equity History December 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that Tower Semiconductor had liabilities of US$300.1m due within a year, and liabilities of US$295.5m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$718.0m and US$144.9m worth of receivables due within a year. So it actually has US$267.3m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Tower Semiconductor has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Tower Semiconductor has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely.

In addition to that, we're happy to report that Tower Semiconductor has boosted its EBIT by 88%, thus reducing the spectre of future debt repayments. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Tower Semiconductor's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. Tower Semiconductor may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. In the last three years, Tower Semiconductor's free cash flow amounted to 49% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.

Summing up

While we empathize with investors who find debt concerning, you should keep in mind that Tower Semiconductor has net cash of US$400.3m, as well as more liquid assets than liabilities. And it impressed us with its EBIT growth of 88% over the last year. So is Tower Semiconductor's debt a risk? It doesn't seem so to us. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Tower Semiconductor you should be aware of.

If, after all that, you're more interested in a fast growing company with a rock-solid balance sheet, then check out our list of net cash growth stocks without delay.

