Is TotalEnergies (TTE) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is one of 244 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #5 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTE's full-year earnings has moved 3.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that TTE has returned about 8.1% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Oils-Energy sector has returned an average of 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Oils-Energy stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR (VIST). The stock is up 67.4% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 13.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry, a group that includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #50 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.2% so far this year, so TTE is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR belongs to the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry. This 15-stock industry is currently ranked #90. The industry has moved -1.7% year to date.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may want to keep a close eye on TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR and Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. Sponsored ADR as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

