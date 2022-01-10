Is TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Oils-Energy stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (TTE) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Oils-Energy peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is one of 256 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTE's full-year earnings has moved 16.2% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that TTE has returned about 7.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 6.8%. This shows that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Vermilion Energy (VET). The stock has returned 11% year-to-date.

In Vermilion Energy's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 94.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR belongs to the Alternative Energy - Other industry, a group that includes 32 individual stocks and currently sits at #105 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 2.9% this year, meaning that TTE is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Vermilion Energy falls under the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - International industry. Currently, this industry has 9 stocks and is ranked #19. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +16.7%.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR and Vermilion Energy. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

