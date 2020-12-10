Is Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Toronto Dominion Bank The is one of 895 individual stocks in the Finance sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD's full-year earnings has moved 8.15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, TD has moved about 0.66% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -4.03%. This means that Toronto Dominion Bank The is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, TD is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #98 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 13.65% this year, meaning that TD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to TD as it looks to continue its solid performance.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.