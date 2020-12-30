Is Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Toronto Dominion Bank The (TD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Toronto Dominion Bank The is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 894 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. TD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TD's full-year earnings has moved 8.15% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that TD has returned about 0.29% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 2.75% on average. This shows that Toronto Dominion Bank The is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, TD belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual companies and currently sits at #76 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.11% so far this year, meaning that TD is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

TD will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Zacks Investment Research

