Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Construction space have likely heard of TopBuild (BLD), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.

TopBuild is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 102 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. BLD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 8.83% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BLD has moved about 1.59% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of -0.77%. This means that TopBuild is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, BLD belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 0.71% so far this year, so BLD is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track BLD. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.