Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. TopBuild (BLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TopBuild is one of 98 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, BLD has returned 1.1% so far this year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 0.9%. This means that TopBuild is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Howmet (HWM). The stock is up 6% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Howmet's current year EPS has increased 1.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, TopBuild is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 3.6% so far this year, meaning that BLD is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Howmet falls under the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this industry has 21 stocks and is ranked #111. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.5%.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track TopBuild and Howmet. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

