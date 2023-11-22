Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has TopBuild (BLD) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

TopBuild is one of 97 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 6.6% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, BLD has moved about 87.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 32.3% on average. As we can see, TopBuild is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Emcor Group (EME). The stock has returned 44.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Emcor Group's current year EPS has increased 12.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, TopBuild is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 37.3% so far this year, so BLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Emcor Group belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 11-stock industry is currently ranked #194. The industry has moved +11.9% year to date.

TopBuild and Emcor Group could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

