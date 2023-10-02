Is TopBuild (BLD) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. TopBuild (BLD) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

TopBuild is one of 99 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. TopBuild is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BLD's full-year earnings has moved 13.9% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, BLD has moved about 60.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 23.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that TopBuild is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is United Rentals (URI). The stock has returned 25.1% year-to-date.

For United Rentals, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 2.4% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, TopBuild belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 27 individual companies and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 26.6% so far this year, so BLD is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. United Rentals is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Construction sector may want to keep a close eye on TopBuild and United Rentals as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

TopBuild Corp. (BLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United Rentals, Inc. (URI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

