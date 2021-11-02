Is Toll Brothers (TOL) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Toll Brothers (TOL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Construction peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Toll Brothers is one of 103 companies in the Construction group. The Construction group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TOL's full-year earnings has moved 7.39% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TOL has moved about 40.63% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 21.54%. This shows that Toll Brothers is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, TOL is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 19 individual companies and currently sits at #86 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 18.80% so far this year, so TOL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TOL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.