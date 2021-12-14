Is Toll Brothers (TOL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

Toll Brothers (TOL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. TOL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.68, while its industry has an average P/E of 7.76. Over the last 12 months, TOL's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.65 and as low as 6.50, with a median of 8.90.

TOL is also sporting a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. TOL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.40. TOL's PEG has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 0.18, with a median of 0.58, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Toll Brothers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TOL is an impressive value stock right now.

