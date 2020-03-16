Is TOKUYAMA CORP (TKYMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is TOKUYAMA CORP (TKYMY). TKYMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.01, which compares to its industry's average of 14.25. TKYMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.80 and as low as 6.01, with a median of 7.41, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that TKYMY has a P/B ratio of 0.96. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.77. Within the past 52 weeks, TKYMY's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.16.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TKYMY has a P/S ratio of 0.41. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.62.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in TOKUYAMA CORP's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that TKYMY is an impressive value stock right now.

