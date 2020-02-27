Is TOKUYAMA CORP (TKYMY) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is TOKUYAMA CORP (TKYMY). TKYMY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 7.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.35. Over the last 12 months, TKYMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.80 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 7.41.

We should also highlight that TKYMY has a P/B ratio of 1.10. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. TKYMY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.77. TKYMY's P/B has been as high as 1.26 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.17, over the past year.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. TKYMY has a P/S ratio of 0.57. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.83.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in TOKUYAMA CORP's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TKYMY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

