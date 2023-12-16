Is Toast Stock a Buy?

Toast (NYSE: TOST) has been a poor-performing stock since coming public, but the business itself is doing well. More restaurants are adopting the company's technology and revenue growth has been astronomical.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the company's growth and why investors will still want to be cautious with Toast stock.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Dec. 12, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 13, 2023.

Travis Hoium has positions in Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Block and PayPal. The Motley Fool recommends Toast and recommends the following options: short December 2023 $67.50 puts on PayPal. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Travis Hoium is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through their link they will earn some extra money that supports their channel. Their opinions remain their own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.