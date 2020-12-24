Is TMobile US (TMUS) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Computer and Technology stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. TMobile US (TMUS) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TMUS and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.

TMobile US is one of 615 companies in the Computer and Technology group. The Computer and Technology group currently sits at #6 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TMUS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TMUS's full-year earnings has moved 32.66% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, TMUS has moved about 68.62% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Computer and Technology stocks have gained an average of 40.18%. This means that TMobile US is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

To break things down more, TMUS belongs to the Wireless National industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.56% so far this year, so TMUS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

TMUS will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



TMobile US, Inc. (TMUS): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.