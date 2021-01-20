Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Titan Machinery (TITN), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of TITN and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Titan Machinery is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 204 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. TITN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 30.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TITN has gained about 18.41% so far this year. In comparison, Retail-Wholesale companies have returned an average of 1.38%. This shows that Titan Machinery is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TITN belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 8.78% so far this year, so TITN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Retail-Wholesale sector will want to keep a close eye on TITN as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.