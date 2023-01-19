Is Titan Machinery (TITN) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Retail-Wholesale stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Titan Machinery (TITN) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Titan Machinery is one of 226 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Titan Machinery is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TITN's full-year earnings has moved 23.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, TITN has gained about 2.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -22.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Titan Machinery is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Retail-Wholesale sector, Ulta Beauty (ULTA), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 6.6%.

For Ulta Beauty, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 7.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Titan Machinery belongs to the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #233 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 5.9% this year, meaning that TITN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Ulta Beauty falls under the Retail - Miscellaneous industry. Currently, this industry has 20 stocks and is ranked #52. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -9.7%.

Investors interested in the Retail-Wholesale sector may want to keep a close eye on Titan Machinery and Ulta Beauty as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

