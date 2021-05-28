Is Titan Machinery (TITN) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Titan Machinery (TITN). TITN is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also recognize that TITN has a P/B ratio of 1.55. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.65. Over the past year, TITN's P/B has been as high as 1.73 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 1.13.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. TITN has a P/S ratio of 0.48. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.5.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Titan Machinery's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, TITN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

