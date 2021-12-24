Is TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. Importantly, TimkenSteel Corporation (NYSE:TMST) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does TimkenSteel Carry?

As you can see below, TimkenSteel had US$44.8m of debt at September 2021, down from US$102.2m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$172.0m in cash, so it actually has US$127.2m net cash.

How Strong Is TimkenSteel's Balance Sheet?

NYSE:TMST Debt to Equity History December 24th 2021

The latest balance sheet data shows that TimkenSteel had liabilities of US$242.5m due within a year, and liabilities of US$253.3m falling due after that. On the other hand, it had cash of US$172.0m and US$130.1m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by US$193.7m.

This deficit isn't so bad because TimkenSteel is worth US$749.5m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. But we definitely want to keep our eyes open to indications that its debt is bringing too much risk. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, TimkenSteel boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Although TimkenSteel made a loss at the EBIT level, last year, it was also good to see that it generated US$121m in EBIT over the last twelve months. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine TimkenSteel's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. TimkenSteel may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Happily for any shareholders, TimkenSteel actually produced more free cash flow than EBIT over the last year. That sort of strong cash generation warms our hearts like a puppy in a bumblebee suit.

Summing up

Although TimkenSteel's balance sheet isn't particularly strong, due to the total liabilities, it is clearly positive to see that it has net cash of US$127.2m. And it impressed us with free cash flow of US$148m, being 122% of its EBIT. So we don't think TimkenSteel's use of debt is risky. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with TimkenSteel (including 1 which is potentially serious) .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

