Is Timken Steel (TMST) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Timken Steel (TMST). TMST is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Investors will also notice that TMST has a PEG ratio of 0.75. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. TMST's industry has an average PEG of 0.76 right now. Over the last 12 months, TMST's PEG has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.62, with a median of 0.74.

Investors should also recognize that TMST has a P/B ratio of 1.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.54. Within the past 52 weeks, TMST's P/B has been as high as 1.45 and as low as 0.92, with a median of 1.19.

Another great Steel - Producers stock you could consider is Olympic Steel (ZEUS), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Furthermore, Olympic Steel holds a P/B ratio of 1.12 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.54. ZEUS's P/B has been as high as 1.27, as low as 0.50, with a median of 0.99 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Timken Steel and Olympic Steel are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, TMST and ZEUS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

4 Oil Stocks with Massive Upsides

Global demand for oil is through the roof... and oil producers are struggling to keep up. So even though oil prices are well off their recent highs, you can expect big profits from the companies that supply the world with "black gold."

Zacks Investment Research has just released an urgent special report to help you bank on this trend.

In Oil Market on Fire, you'll discover 4 unexpected oil and gas stocks positioned for big gains in the coming weeks and months. You don't want to miss these recommendations.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Timken Steel Corporation (TMST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Olympic Steel, Inc. (ZEUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.