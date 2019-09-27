Is TIM Participacoes (TSU) A Great Pick for Value Investors?

Value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. After all, who wouldn’t want to find stocks that are either flying under the radar and are compelling buys, or offer up tantalizing discounts when compared to fair value?

One way to find these companies is by looking at several key metrics and financial ratios, many of which are crucial in the value stock selection process. Let’s put TIM Participacoes S.A. TSU stock into this equation and find out if it is a good choice for value-oriented investors right now, or if investors subscribing to this methodology should look elsewhere for top picks:

PE Ratio

A key metric that value investors always look at is the Price to Earnings Ratio, or PE for short. This shows us how much investors are willing to pay for each dollar of earnings in a given stock, and is easily one of the most popular financial ratios in the world. The best use of the PE ratio is to compare the stock’s current PE ratio with: a) where this ratio has been in the past; b) how it compares to the average for the industry/sector; and c) how it compares to the market as a whole.

On this front, TIM Participacoes has a trailing twelve months PE ratio of 10.84, as you can see in the chart below :

This level actually compares pretty favorably with the market at large, as the PE for the S&P 500 compares in at about 18.40. If we focus on the stock’s long-term PE trend, the current level puts TIM Participacoes’ current PE ratio somewhat below its midpoint (which is 16.09) over the past five years.

Also, the stock’s PE compares favorably with the Zacks Wireless Non-US industry’s trailing twelve months PE ratio, which stands at 18.62. At the very least, this indicates that the stock is relatively undervalued right now, compared to its peers.

We should also point out that TIM Participacoes has a forward PE ratio (price relative to this year’s earnings) of just 14.98, so it is fair to expect an increase in the company’s share price in the near future.

P/S Ratio

Another key metric to note is the Price/Sales ratio. This approach compares a given stock’s price to its total sales, where a lower reading is generally considered better. Some people like this metric more than other value-focused ones because it looks at sales, something that is far harder to manipulate with accounting tricks than earnings.

Right now, TIM Participacoes has a P/S ratio of 1.57. This is noticeably lower than the S&P 500 average, which comes in at 3.24 right now. Also, as we can see in the chart below, this is somewhat below the highs for this stock in particular over the past few years.

If anything, this suggests some level of undervalued trading—at least compared to historical norms.

Broad Value Outlook

In aggregate, TIM Participacoes currently has a Value Style Score of A, putting it into the top 20% of all stocks we cover from this look. This makes TSU a solid choice for value investors, and some of its other key metrics make this pretty clear too.

For example, its P/CF ratio (another great indicator of value) comes in at 3.95, which is slightly better than the industry average of 4.14. Clearly, TSU is a solid choice on the value front from multiple angles.

What About the Stock Overall?

Though TIM Participacoes might be a good choice for value investors, there are plenty of other factors to consider before investing in this name. In particular, it is worth noting that the company has a Growth grade of B and a Momentum score of A. This gives TSU a VGM score—or its overarching fundamental grade—of A. (You can read more about the Zacks Style Scores here >> )

Meanwhile, the company’s recent earnings estimates have encouraging. The current quarter has seen one estimate go higher in the past sixty days compared to none higher, while the current year estimate has seen one upward and one downward revision in the same time period.

This has had a favorable impact on the consensus estimate, as the current quarter consensus estimate has surged 50% in the past two months, while the current year estimate has increased 30.1%. in the same time period. You can see the consensus estimate trend and recent price action for the stock in the chart below:

TIM Participacoes S.A. Price and Consensus

TIM Participacoes S.A. price-consensus-chart | TIM Participacoes S.A. Quote

Despite having a bullish trend, TSU carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). This indicates that analysts have some apprehensions about the stock in the immediate future. Thus, we are looking for in-line performance from the company in the near term.

Bottom Line

TIM Participacoes is an inspired choice for value investors, as it is hard to beat its incredible lineup of statistics on this front. However, with a sluggish industry rank (bottom 11% out of more than 250 industries) and a Zacks Rank #3, it is hard to get too excited about this company overall.In fact, over the past one year, the sector has clearly underperformed the broader market, as you can see below:

So, value investors might want to wait for broader factors and industry trend to turn favorable in this name first, but once that happens, this stock could be a compelling pick.

