Is Tilray (TLRY) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Tilray (TLRY) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Tilray is one of 980 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. TLRY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for TLRY's full-year earnings has moved 27.22% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, TLRY has moved about 49.27% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 3.58%. This shows that Tilray is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, TLRY belongs to the Medical - Drugs industry, which includes 190 individual stocks and currently sits at #182 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 4.31% so far this year, so TLRY is performing better in this area.

Investors in the Medical sector will want to keep a close eye on TLRY as it attempts to continue its solid performance.

Tilray, Inc. (TLRY): Free Stock Analysis Report



