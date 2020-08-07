Is TikTok Bad News for Microsoft Stock?

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) stock leaped 5% Aug. 3 on news that the company might buy popular social media platform TikTok. Rumors of an accelerated deal came after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to ban the TikTok app if parent company ByteDance did not sell it to a U.S. company.

And with Trump issuing an executive order banning TikTik and WeChat in 45 days if they’re not sold, the clock is ticking.

The scrutiny comes after ByteDance, a China-based company, was accused of using its app to collect data on Americans. It allegedly then provided that data to the Chinese government.

Regardless of the controversial associations, many investors assume that a buyout would add to the bullish case for MSFT stock. But a deeper look shows that it wouldn’t necessarily be an instant win for Microsoft.

Here are some of the pros and cons of a purchase.

TikTok Could Add Much-Needed ‘Cool Factor’ to Microsoft

A purchase of TikTok (currently valued between $10 billion and $30 billion) seems like a smart move for Microsoft. At least at first glance.

While it has notable strengths in cloud-based aspirations with Azure, Microsoft hasn’t always had the greatest success in other ventures. TikTok gives it easy access to a space it hasn’t yet been able to tap into: social media.

True, Microsoft has LinkedIn. But that’s designed solely for professionals, not the everyday person — not for casual use like Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Instagram or Snap’s (NYSE:SNAP) Snapchat. It’s missing the widespread cultural impact TikTok achieved. That alone seems worth the price of admission.

A purchase of TikTok is an easy way for Microsoft to grab a platform with established “cool factor.” This is something the company has long struggled to obtain with many of its products. (The Xbox video game systems are a clear exception.) Shifting consumer mindshare with TikTok could add unexpected vigor to MSFT stock in the long run.

Research notes by analysts at Wedbush echo this sentiment. This is a unique opportunity for Microsoft to evolve its consumer strategy. With the old-time nickname “Mr. Softie” still ringing in the ears of many investors, Microsoft could use TikTok to take its brand into an entirely new direction. Wedbush analysts think it could expand its horizons beyond its cloud success and redefine its identity for a new generation over the next decade.

However, not all analysts are convinced this is a smart move.

Is TikTok Just a Distraction?

Many investors admire MSFT stock because of its breakout success with its cloud service Azure. However, some analysts worry that the TikTok purchase would require too much effort to make successful. They also worry that the required effort would distract from ensuring Azure’s growth.

Evercore analyst Kirk Materne explains: “TikTok could open up a much bigger [total addressable market] for Microsoft in the advertising market, but the consumer market is fickle … Microsoft needs to make sure that a potential acquisition of TikTok (

