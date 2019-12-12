Is TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier (TRCPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you're looking for a Large Cap Value fund category, then a potential option is TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier (TRCPX). TRCPX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 3 (Hold), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

TRCPX is one of many Large Cap Value mutual funds to choose from. These funds invest in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This strategy can often produce low P/E ratios and high dividend yields; growth levels; however, growth levels are oftentimes cut back. These funds'high growth opportunities are slowed even more since large-cap stocks are usually in more stable industries with low to moderate growth prospects. Thus, investors interested in a stable income stream fund Large Cap Value funds very appealing.

History of Fund/Manager

TIAA-CREF is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of TRCPX. The TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier made its debut in September of 2009 and TRCPX has managed to accumulate roughly $185.56 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. Richard Cutler is the fund's current manager and has held that role since September of 2009.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 6.46%, and it sits in the bottom third among its category peers. But if you are looking for a shorter time frame, it is also worth looking at its 3-year annualized total return of 7.02%, which places it in the bottom third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 13.19% compared to the category average of 1.01%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

It's always important to be aware of the downsides to any future investment, so one should not discount the risks that come with this segment.

Nevertheless, investors should also note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.06, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. With a negative alpha of -4.5, managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is primarily on equities that are traded in the United States.

Right now, 76.17% of this mutual fund's holdings are stocks, and these companies have an average market capitalization of $163.71 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance Industrial Cyclical Technology Non-Durable

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, TRCPX is a no load fund and it has an expense ratio of 0.54%.

Investors need to be aware that with this product, the minimum initial investment is $0; each subsequent investment has no minimum amount.

Bottom Line

With a rank of 'hold' we aren't getting a good signal one way or another on TRCPX. That is why it might be a good idea to consider other items, such as the fund's expense ratio of 0.54%, and how this compares to other potential options being considered for investment. If cheaper, it might make a decent choice, but a more expensive fund might be worth avoiding. Just make sure to pay attention to its rank in case it shifts in the near future.

Your research on the Large Cap Value segment doesn't have to stop here.

