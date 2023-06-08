Is TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier (TRCPX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Mutual Fund Equity Report funds, consider TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier (TRCPX) as a possibility. TRCPX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on various forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

TIAA-CREF is based in Boston, MA, and is the manager of TRCPX. TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier made its debut in September of 2009, and since then, TRCPX has accumulated about $67.18 million in assets, per the most up-to-date date available. The fund's current manager, Charles Carr, has been in charge of the fund since November of 2018.

Performance

Investors naturally seek funds with strong performance. This fund carries a 5-year annualized total return of 7.16%, and is in the bottom third among its category peers. Investors who prefer analyzing shorter time frames should look at its 3-year annualized total return of 15.37%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 17.94%, the standard deviation of TRCPX over the past three years is 18.04%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 19.66% compared to the category average of 15.91%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

The fund has a 5-year beta of 0.99, so investors should note that it is hypothetically as volatile as the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. TRCPX's 5-year performance has produced a negative alpha of -3.57, which means managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Investigating the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is largely on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 95.79% of its holdings in stocks, with an average market capitalization of $186.20 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Finance

Technology

Industrial Cyclical

Turnover is about 21%, so those in charge of the fund make fewer trades than comparable funds.

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, TRCPX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.56% compared to the category average of 0.98%. From a cost perspective, TRCPX is actually cheaper than its peers.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

Overall, TIAA-CREF Large Cap Value Premier ( TRCPX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively weak performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a great potential choice for investors right now.

