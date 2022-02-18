Is TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail (TIIRX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

Having trouble finding a Mutual Fund Equity Report fund? TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail (TIIRX) is a potential starting point. TIIRX bears a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

History of Fund/Manager

TIIRX is a part of the TIAA-CREF family of funds, a company based out of Boston, MA. The TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail made its debut in March of 2006 and TIIRX has managed to accumulate roughly $1.66 billion in assets, as of the most recently available information. The fund's current manager, Susan Kempler, has been in charge of the fund since March of 2006.

Performance

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund in particular has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 15.3%, and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 19.01%, which places it in the middle third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. TIIRX's standard deviation over the past three years is 18.36% compared to the category average of 14.9%. The standard deviation of the fund over the past 5 years is 16.61% compared to the category average of 13.09%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 1.05, which means it is hypothetically more volatile than the market at large. Another factor to consider is alpha, as it reflects a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark-in this case, the S&P 500. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -1.84, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Holdings

Exploring the equity holdings of a mutual fund is also a valuable exercise. This can show us how the manager is applying their stated methodology, as well as if there are any inherent biases in their approach. For this particular fund, the focus is mostly on equities that are traded in the United States.

The mutual fund currently has 88.68% of its holdings in stocks, which have an average market capitalization of $444.06 billion. The fund has the heaviest exposure to the following market sectors:

Technology Finance Retail Trade Industrial Cyclical

Expenses

As competition heats up in the mutual fund market, costs become increasingly important. Compared to its otherwise identical counterpart, a low-cost product will be an outperformer, all other things being equal. Thus, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is vital for investors. In terms of fees, TIIRX is a no load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.69% compared to the category average of 0.99%. So, TIIRX is actually cheaper than its peers from a cost perspective.

Investors should also note that the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,500 and that each subsequent investment needs to be at $100.

Bottom Line

Overall, TIAA-CREF Growth & Income Retail ( TIIRX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively similar performance, average downside risk, and lower fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

This could just be the start of your research on TIIRXin the Mutual Fund Equity Report category.

