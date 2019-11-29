Is TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Retirement (TEMSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you have been looking for Non US - Equity funds, a place to start could be TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Retirement (TEMSX). TEMSX possesses a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 1 (Strong Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

Objective

TEMSX is classified in the Non US - Equity area by Zacks, and this segment is full of potential. Non US - Equity funds focus their investments on companies outside of the United States, which is an important distinction since global mutual funds tend to keep a sizable portion of their portfolio based in the United States. Most of these funds will allocate across emerging and developed markets, and can often extend across cap levels too.

History of Fund/Manager

TEMSX finds itself in the TIAA-CREF family, based out of Boston, MA. The TIAA-CREF Emerging Markets Equity Retirement made its debut in August of 2010 and TEMSX has managed to accumulate roughly $153.96 million in assets, as of the most recently available information. Barton Grenning is the fund's current manager and has held that role since March of 2015.

Performance

Of course, investors look for strong performance in funds. TEMSX has a 5-year annualized total return of 3.64% and it sits in the middle third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 9.41%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. The fund's standard deviation over the past 5 years is 16.11% compared to the category average of 1.25%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Risk Factors

Investors cannot discount the risks to this segment though, as it is always important to remember the downside for any potential investment.

Investors should not forget about beta, an important way to measure a mutual fund's risk compared to the market as a whole. TEMSX has a 5-year beta of 0.89, which means it is likely to be less volatile than the market average. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. The fund has produced a negative alpha over the past 5 years of -4.93, which shows that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

Expenses

Costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing, and particularly as competition heats up in this market. And all things being equal, a lower cost product will outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, so taking a closer look at these metrics is key for investors. In terms of fees, TEMSX is a no load fund and it has an expense ratio of 1.10%.

This fund requires a minimum initial investment of $0, while there is no minimum for each subsequent investment.

Bottom Line

This puts this fund from TIAA-CREF in the top 20% of all mutual funds we have a rank on right now. As a result, this is likely an excellent choice for investors seeking an option in the Non US - Equity category.

This could just be the start of your research on TEMSX in the Non US - Equity category.

