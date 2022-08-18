Is Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY) A Risky Investment?

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' When we think about how risky a company is, we always like to look at its use of debt, since debt overload can lead to ruin. We can see that Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) does use debt in its business. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt is a tool to help businesses grow, but if a business is incapable of paying off its lenders, then it exists at their mercy. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, plenty of companies use debt to fund growth, without any negative consequences. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

How Much Debt Does Thryv Holdings Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Thryv Holdings had debt of US$539.2m at the end of June 2022, a reduction from US$647.9m over a year. On the flip side, it has US$13.7m in cash leading to net debt of about US$525.5m. NasdaqCM:THRY Debt to Equity History August 18th 2022

How Healthy Is Thryv Holdings' Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Thryv Holdings had liabilities of US$293.6m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$615.1m due beyond 12 months. On the other hand, it had cash of US$13.7m and US$315.0m worth of receivables due within a year. So its liabilities total US$580.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

While this might seem like a lot, it is not so bad since Thryv Holdings has a market capitalization of US$972.5m, and so it could probably strengthen its balance sheet by raising capital if it needed to. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

Thryv Holdings's net debt is sitting at a very reasonable 1.7 times its EBITDA, while its EBIT covered its interest expense just 4.0 times last year. While that doesn't worry us too much, it does suggest the interest payments are somewhat of a burden. Importantly, Thryv Holdings grew its EBIT by 48% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Thryv Holdings's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. Over the last three years, Thryv Holdings recorded free cash flow worth a fulsome 86% of its EBIT, which is stronger than we'd usually expect. That positions it well to pay down debt if desirable to do so.

Our View

Thryv Holdings's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. But truth be told we feel its interest cover does undermine this impression a bit. All these things considered, it appears that Thryv Holdings can comfortably handle its current debt levels. Of course, while this leverage can enhance returns on equity, it does bring more risk, so it's worth keeping an eye on this one. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Thryv Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

