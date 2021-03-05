Is Thrivent Aggressive Allocation A (TAAAX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?

If you've been stuck searching for Allocation Balanced funds, consider Thrivent Aggressive Allocation A (TAAAX) as a possibility. TAAAX carries a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank of 2 (Buy), which is based on nine forecasting factors like size, cost, and past performance.

The world of Zacks' Allocation Balanced funds is an area filled with options, such as TAAAX. These funds like to invest in a variety of asset types, finding a balance between stocks, bonds, cash, and sometimes even precious metals and commodities; they are mostly categorized by their respective asset allocation. For investors, Allocation Balanced funds can provide an entry point into diversified mutual funds, and present core holding options for a portfolio of funds.

Thrivent is based in Appleton, WI, and is the manager of TAAAX. Since Thrivent Aggressive Allocation A made its debut in June of 2005, TAAAX has garnered more than $951.70 million in assets. The fund's current manager is a team of investment professionals.

Obviously, what investors are looking for in these funds is strong performance relative to their peers. This fund has delivered a 5-year annualized total return of 13.52%, and is in the top third among its category peers. If you're interested in shorter time frames, do not dismiss looking at the fund's 3-year annualized total return of 8.35%, which places it in the top third during this time-frame.

When looking at a fund's performance, it is also important to note the standard deviation of the returns. The lower the standard deviation, the less volatility the fund experiences. Compared to the category average of 16.84%, the standard deviation of TAAAX over the past three years is 18.14%. Over the past 5 years, the standard deviation of the fund is 14.65% compared to the category average of 13.77%. This makes the fund more volatile than its peers over the past half-decade.

Investors should note that the fund has a 5-year beta of 0.95, which means it is hypothetically less volatile than the market at large. Because alpha represents a portfolio's performance on a risk-adjusted basis relative to a benchmark, which is the S&P 500 in this case, one should pay attention to this metric as well. Over the past 5 years, the fund has a negative alpha of -1.65. This means that managers in this portfolio find it difficult to pick securities that generate better-than-benchmark returns.

For investors, taking a closer look at cost-related metrics is key, since costs are increasingly important for mutual fund investing. Competition is heating up in this space, and a lower cost product will likely outperform its otherwise identical counterpart, all things being equal. In terms of fees, TAAAX is a load fund. It has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared to the category average of 0.89%. From a cost perspective, TAAAX is actually more expensive than its peers.

While the minimum initial investment for the product is $2,000, investors should also note that each subsequent investment needs to be at least $50.

Overall, Thrivent Aggressive Allocation A ( TAAAX ) has a high Zacks Mutual Fund rank, and in conjunction with its comparatively strong performance, average downside risk, and higher fees, this fund looks like a good potential choice for investors right now.

